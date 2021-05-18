Gender Studies Departments In Solidarity With Palestinian Feminist Collective

​We stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine. We unequivocally answer and amplify the call from the Palestinian Feminist Collective for “feminists everywhere to speak up, organize, and join the struggle for Palestinian liberation.” We condemn the forced removal of Palestinians from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah, the raiding of the al-Aqsa mosque, the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza, one of the world’s most densely populated areas, and the de facto annexation of East Jerusalem, which by international law is illegally occupied territory. Israeli settlers, with the support of Israeli police and military forces, are taking over streets, invading homes, and brutalizing Palestinians. This right wing, ethnonationalist violence is often accompanied with the vile chant “Death to Arabs.” We do not subscribe to a “both sides” rhetoric that erases the military, economic, media, and global power that Israel has over Palestine. This is not a “conflict” that is too “controversial and complex” to assess. Israel is using violent force, punitive bureaucracy, and the legal system to expel Palestinians from their rightful homes and to remove Palestinian people from their land. Israeli law systematically discriminates against Palestinian citizens of Israel. Illegal Israeli settlements choke and police Palestinian communities, and Palestinians are cut off from each other by a network of checkpoints, laws, settler-only highways, and a separation wall that swallows illegally occupied Palestinian land. Both Human Rights Watch and B’Tselem have concluded that Israeli policies and practices towards Palestinians amount to apartheid.

As gender studies departments in the United States, we are the proud benefactors of decades of feminist anti-racist, and anti-colonial activism that informs the foundation of our interdiscipline. In 2015 the National Women’s Studies Association wrote that our work is “committed to an inclusive feminist vision that is in solidarity with Indigenous peoples and sovereignty rights globally, that challenges settler colonial practices, and that contests violations of civil rights and international human rights law, military occupation and militarization, including the criminalization of the U.S. borders, and myriad forms of dispossession.” We center global social justice in our intersectional teaching, scholarship, and organizing. From Angela Davis we understand that justice is indivisible; we learn this lesson time and again from Black, Indigenous, Arab, and most crucially, Palestinian feminists, who know that “Palestine is a Feminist Issue.” In solidarity, we call for the end of Israel’s military occupation of Palestine and for the Palestinian right to return to their homes. As residents, educators, and feminists who are also against the settler colonialism of the U.S., we refuse to normalize or accept the United States’ financial, military, diplomatic and political role in Palestinian dispossession. Furthermore, we will not tolerate any censorship of nor retribution against Palestinian scholars, activists, and those openly critical of the Israeli state. We join a vibrant, vast, and growing international solidarity community, composed of those raising their voices in support of Palestinian’s right to freedom, return, safety, flourishing, and self-determination.

May 15th marked the 73rd anniversary of the Nakba, an ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestine that drove over 750,000 Palestinians out of their homes, villages, and cities between the years 1947-1949. Today the vast majority of these Palestinians and their descendants are refugees in bordering countries and in the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem. Palestinians have been resisting settler colonialism for more than one hundred years. We hail the fortitude and determination of the Palestinian people, who remain, despite the fragmentation of their populations, united in their demands to end their oppression.

Please tweet and post the solidarity statement from your department social media accounts with the hashtag #PalestineisaFeministIssue

Endorsed By:

Department of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies, Rutgers University New Brunswick

Department of Women’s and Gender Studies, Rutgers University Newark

Department of Gender, Women, and Sexuality Studies, University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

Department of Feminist Studies, University of California Santa Cruz

Department of Gender and Women’s Studies, University of California Berkeley

Department of Feminist Studies, University of California, Santa Barbara

Department of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, Stony Brook University

Gender and Women’s Studies Program, University of Illinois Chicago

​Department of Gender and Sexuality Studies, University of California, Irvine

Program in Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, Winona State University

Program in Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, University of Connecticut

Department of Gender Studies, University of California, Los Angeles

Women’s, Gender, & Sexuality Studies Program, Yale University

Women’s and Gender Studies Program, Mount Royal University (Calgary, Treaty 7, Canada)

Department of Gender and Women’s Studies, University of Arizona

Program of Women’s Gender and Sexuality Studies, Colby College

Women’s and Gender Studies, University of Regina, Canada

The Harriet Tubman Department of Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, University of Maryland

The Center and Program in Gender, Sexuality & Women’s Studies, University of Pennsylvania

Program in Feminist, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at Stanford University

Department of Women, Gender, Sexuality Studies, University of Massachusetts Amherst

Department of Feminist, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, Scripps College

Women’s and Gender Studies Program, University of Toronto/Mississauga

Program in Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, Washington State University

Department of Gender, Women, and Sexuality Studies, University of Washington Seattle

Department of Gender Studies, Queens University. Kingston, ON Canada (Traditional Lands of the Haudenosaunee and Anishinaabe peoples)

Gender Studies Program, University of Notre Dame

Feminist, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Program, Wesleyan University

Women’s Studies Program, Langara College, Musqueam Territory / Vancouver

Department of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, Barnard College, Columbia University

Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at Oregon State University

​Women’s & Gender Studies Program, Southern Connecticut State University

Program in Gender and Women’s studies at Pomona College

Colorado College Feminist and Gender Studies Program

Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Department at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa

Program in Women’s, Gender & Sexuality Studies, Williams College

Department of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, University of Cincinnati

Women and Gender Studies Program at Saint Mary’s University, Halifax, Canada

Susan B Anthony Institute of Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies, University of Rochester

African Feminist Initiative, Penn State University

Department of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies at Ohio State University

Institute for Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, Georgia State University

Study of Women and Gender Studies Program, Dominican University

​Women’s and Gender Studies Department at SUNY Oneonta

University of California San Diego Critical Gender Studies Program

Women’s and Gender Studies Program, Northern Arizona University



Associations:

National Women’s Studies Association

Centers:

Center for Race and Gender, University of California Berkeley

Center for the Study of Gender and Sexuality, New York University

Center for the Study of Women, University of California, Los Angeles

International Endorsements:

Centre for Gender Studies at SOAS, University of London

Instituto de Investigaciones de Estudios de Género, Universidad de Buenos Aires, Argentina