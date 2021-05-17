CRG is happy to announce support for eight Research Working Groups for the 2021-22 school year, including 4 new groups. Click here to learn more.

Asian American Feminist Theory (New for AY 21-22)

(New for AY 21-22) Critical University Studies

Digital Ethnic Studies

Language Revitalization Working Group

Indigenous Sound Studies (New for AY 21-22)

Intersectional Ecologies: Spatial Practices, Pedagogies, Imaginations (New for AY 21-22)

Situating Camps and Confinement Sites beyond Humanitarianism, Periodization, and Area Studies Discourses (New for AY 21-22)

(New for AY 21-22) The Color of New Media

CRG is also happy to announce our Spring 2021 Student Research Grantees. This spring we awarded $10,000+ in research grants to ten graduate students and five undergraduates for original projects that engage race and gender in significant ways. Read about the students and their projects below. The CRG is one of the few centers on campus to fund student research, and we’re proud to continue this important mission with a focus on critical social issues. Click here to learn more about the spring 2021 grantees.