The Center for Race & Gender welcomes proposals from undergraduate and graduate students to support research or creative projects. Project topics should be consonant with CRG’s mandate to support critical student research on race, gender, and their intersections in a wide variety of social, cultural, and institutional contexts. Proposals that address both race and gender will be prioritized, and proposals that do not address race at all will be de-prioritized. Projects may be oriented toward academic research or may approach race and gender issues from the perspectives of the media, fine arts, and performing arts.

AY 2022-2023 CRG RESEARCH WORKING GROUPS

Application Deadline: May 1, 2022

GRANTS: $250 – $750

Click here to apply and for more information.

The Center for Race & Gender invites proposals for AY 2022-2023 research working groups to support faculty and/or graduate students to sustain interdisciplinary critical research on topics related to race, gender, and their intersections. Research working groups create productive intellectual exchange among members, facilitate deeper understandings of the identified research topic, and catalyze innovative ideas about the research area.