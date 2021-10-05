CRG Student Research Grants

Fall 2021 Application Deadline: November 15, 2021



UNDERGRADUATE GRANTS $100 – $750

GRADUATE GRANTS $200 – $1000

Click here to apply and for more information.

The Center for Race & Gender welcomes proposals from undergraduate and graduate students to support research or creative projects. Project topics should be consonant with CRG’s mandate to support critical student research on race, gender, and their intersections in a wide variety of social, cultural, and institutional contexts. Proposals that address both race and gender will be prioritized, and proposals that do not address race at all will be de-prioritized. Projects may be oriented toward academic research or may approach race and gender issues from the perspectives of the media, fine arts, and performing arts.

ELIGIBILITY: Applications can be submitted by any student enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate program at UC Berkeley. Complete applications must include the submission of a faculty mentor form. Proposals that support dissertation or thesis research are strongly encouraged.

CRG will only give grants on a one-time basis. Previous grantees will not be considered. If you received a grant as an undergraduate, you are eligible to apply for a graduate grant with CRG.