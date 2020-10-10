Originally posted on May 30, 2020.

Image shows black box with white text.

Text reads,

“CRG calls for End to Racial Violence

The Center for Race and Gender condemns the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, and joins calls from around the world to hold the perpetrators accountable so that brutality against and the killing of Black people will stop.

Black Lives Matter. Every person must take action to defend this truth.

The killing of George Floyd by a police officer while his colleagues looked on extends the foundational violence that brought the United States into existence. Genocide and slavery set the terms of racial inequality that persist today and allow for the routine killing of Black men, women, and children; as well as Indigenous and other People of Color. This foundational violence at the heart of America must be confronted and stopped.

#blacklivesmatter”