10.22 | 4 – 5:30 PM PST | Live Stream Event

Abolition Feminism with Angela Davis & Gina Dent

As a politic and a practice, abolition increasingly shapes our political moment ― halting the construction of new jails and propelling movements to divest from policing. Yet erased from this landscape are not only the central histories of feminist ― usually queer, anti-capitalist, grassroots, and women of color – organizing that continue to cultivate abolition but a recognition of the stark reality: abolition is our best response to endemic forms of state and interpersonal gender and sexual violence. This conversation will surface necessary historical genealogies, key internationalist learnings, and everyday practices to grow our collective and flourishing present and futures.

Co-sponsored by African American and African Diaspora Studies, Center on Race, Sexuality & Culture, Gender & Women’s Studies, International Consortium of Critical Theory Programs, Othering & Belonging Institute (OBI), OBI Diversity and Health Disparities Cluster, Thelton E. Henderson Center for Social Justice, and UC Berkeley’s Division of Equity & Inclusion.

Event will be closed-captioned along with live sign-language interpretation.