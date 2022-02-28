04.12 | 4 – 5:30 PM | CRG 20th Anniversary Distinguished Guest Lecture

My Seditious Heart: Freedom, Fascism and Fiction — with writer, Arundhati Roy

In-Person – Mather Redwood Grove & Amphitheater, UC Botanical Garden at Berkeley

Tickets available Tuesday, March 1st at 9:00 am PT on Eventbrite. Click here to get your ticket.

This event is free and open to all, but a ticket will be required for entry.

The Center for Race and Gender invites you to join us for an afternoon with writer, Arundhati Roy.

In conversation with Angana P. Chatterji, Founding Co-Chair of the Political Conflict, Gender and People’s Rights Initiative at the Center for Race and Gender, Abdul R. JanMohamed, Professor of English, Raka Ray, Dean of Division of Social Sciences, and Professor of Sociology and South & Southeast Asian Studies, and Leti Volpp, Director of the Center for Race and Gender, and Robert D. and Leslie Kay Raven Professor of Law; followed by Q&A.

Q&A moderated by Niha Masih, India Correspondent, The Washington Post.

Welcome Remarks by Linda Haverty Rugg, Associate Vice Chancellor for Research, and Professor of Scandinavian.

Arundhati Roy lives in New Delhi. She is the author of the novels The God of Small Things, for which she received the 1997 Booker Prize, and The Ministry of Utmost Happiness. A collection of her essays from the past twenty years, My Seditious Heart, was published by Hamish Hamilton and Haymarket Books. Her latest book is Azadi: Freedom. Fascism. Fiction.



Hosted by the Center for Race and Gender at UC Berkeley. Co-sponsored by CRG’s Political Conflict, Gender and People’s Rights Initiative, Berkeley Center for the Study of Religion, Berkeley’s Division of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, Department of English, Department of Gender and Women’s Studies, Department of South and Southeast Asian Studies, International Human Rights Law Clinic at Berkeley Law, Institute for South Asia Studies, Human Rights Center at UC Berkeley, Multicultural Community Center, Othering and Belonging Institute’s Religious Diversity Cluster, Thelton E. Henderson Center for Social Justice at Berkeley Law, and the Townsend Center for the Humanities.

EVENT ACCESSIBILITY

If you require an accommodation for effective communication (ASL interpreting/CART captioning, alternative media formats, etc.) to fully participate in this event, please contact Ariana Ceja at centerrg@berkeley.edu with as much advance notice as possible and at least 7-10 days in advance of the event.