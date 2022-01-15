Hello!

Check out CRG’s programming schedule for Spring 2022 including CRG’s 20th Anniversary Distinguished Guest Lecture with writer, Arundhati Roy on April 12, 2022.

We are also very excited for another two installments of the “Radical Kinship Series,” on February 10 and March 10. This series is curated and hosted by CRG’s Arts and Humanities Initiative Research Scholar, Alán Pelaez Lopez.

Visit crg.berkeley.edu/events to register for a CRG’s Spring Forums or for more information on our hosted and co-sponsored spring events.