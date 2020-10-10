Check out Center for Race & Gender’s (CRG) programming schedule for Fall 2020, including a new series “Radical Kinship,” curated and hosted by CRG’s Arts and Humanities Initiative Research Scholar, Alán Pelaez Lopez. Radical Kinship Series will host conversations that confront how we fail and succeed to show up for one another in the midst of violence.

Mark your calendar for CRG’s Distinguished Guest Lecture with Angela Davis and Gina Dent. The lecture will be live streamed on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 4:00 to 5:30 pm PST.

Click here to view the fall 2020 events calendar.