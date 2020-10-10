Oct. 8, 2020

CRG’s Undocumented Students Research Initiative releases report, “Climate Study of Undocumented Students at UC Berkeley.”

This report releases the findings of a research team (Lisa García Bedolla, Leti Volpp, Martha Ortega Mendoza, and Eduardo Bautista Duran) that in 2019 conducted focus groups and surveys of undocumented students on campus. The report provides an updated and nuanced assessment of the daily experiences of undocumented students navigating life on campus, as undergraduates, graduate students, students with DACA, and students without DACA. Recommendations to help UC Berkeley leverage student experiences to better support its undocumented student members are made.

Click here to download the report.