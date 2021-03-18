Posted on March 18, 2021.

Image shows white box with black text.

Text reads,

“In the wake of the mass murder in Atlanta we stand with grief and solidarity against racist and gendered violence in all its forms. This violence must stop.

That six of eight people murdered in Atlanta were Asian women must be understood in relation to the thousands of reported incidents of hate violence directed against Asian Americans since the beginning of the pandemic and to the devaluing of Asian lives. Combatting racist and gendered violence is at the core of our mission.

#stopasianhate #stopaapihate”

One of CRG programs from this past fall speaks to these issues, “The “Chinese Virus”: A History of Epidemics, Violence, and Anti-Asian Racism” – historians Beth Lew Williams and Nayan Shah provide a broader framework in which to understand the origins of this racist violence.

Click here to listen to the audio recording of the event. Or click here to watch the recording.